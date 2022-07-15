What Is Limbro on 'FBoy Island'? It's a Far Cry from the Nice Guy Grotto

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of FBoy Island Season 2.

The HBO Max original, FBoy Island, returned for Season 2 on July 14, and new leads Mia Emani Jones, Tamaris Sepulveda, and Louise Barnard began making some tough elimination decisions right away.

Like the Season 1 leading ladies, Tamaris, Mia, and Louise are dating a group of men who are either Nice Guys (who are on the show for love), or FBoys (who may be there to steal the $100,000 final prize).