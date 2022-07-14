'FBoy Island' Season 2 Sets Itself Apart from Other Dating Shows with One Key Twist

The Nice Guys are there to genuinely look for a connection, while the FBoys may not be on the show for the right reasons. At the end of the season, the ladies must each select a guy to pursue a relationship with. If they pick an FBoy, he has access to the entire $100,000 prize, and he can steal it. If they choose a Nice Guy, they can happily split the money.

The first season concluded with an unexpected twist, and Season 2 could prove to be even more shocking. Keep reading to find out how the new season differs from Season 1.