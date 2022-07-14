Who Went Home on 'FBoy Island' Season 2? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of FBoy Island.

While fans root for epic love stories and romantic proposals on programs like The Bachelor or Love Is Blind, the HBO Max original, FBoy Island contributes something different to the reality TV dating show genre.

The series follows three leads (each has access to the $100,000 cash prize) who date a group of more than two dozen guys. Half of the men are self-proclaimed FBoys, who don't want relationships, while the rest are "Nice Guys," who are truly looking for a connection.