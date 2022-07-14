Who Went Home on 'FBoy Island' Season 2? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of FBoy Island.
While fans root for epic love stories and romantic proposals on programs like The Bachelor or Love Is Blind, the HBO Max original, FBoy Island contributes something different to the reality TV dating show genre.
The series follows three leads (each has access to the $100,000 cash prize) who date a group of more than two dozen guys. Half of the men are self-proclaimed FBoys, who don't want relationships, while the rest are "Nice Guys," who are truly looking for a connection.
At the end of the season, after learning the guys' statuses, the women can each choose to pursue an FBoy, or a Nice Guy. The FBoys can take the $100,000 all to themselves, or they can reform, and decide to split it. The Nice Guys, on the other hand, must split the money with the lead.
On Season 2, which debuted on the streamer on July 14, Mia Emani Jones, Louise Barnard, and Tamaris Sepulveda are taking charge, and they're working together to determine who is telling the truth, and who is lying to win the money.
Along the way, they'll go with their guts to send presumed FBoys home, but they'll also have to make some tough decision to let Nice Guys go too. Who went home on FBoy Island Season 2? Read on to find out about the eliminations that have happened thus far.
Who went home on 'FBoy Island' Season 2?
It didn't take long for the three leads to make some tough decisions about who to send packing on FBoy Island Season 2. Once the men are officially eliminated, they reveal whether they initially came in as an FBoy, or as a Nice Guy.
Tamaris, Louise, and Mia each planned to send one guy home on the first episode.
Contestant John eliminated himself from Mia's line-up before she was able to decide between him and Danny. His exit was abrupt, and he didn't reveal whether he was an FBoy or a Nice Guy before he left.
Louise picked Zach (FBoy) to go home on the Season 2 premiere, and Tamaris selected Lukasz (FBoy) to go to Limbro.
On the second episode, Tamaris eliminated Nicky P. (FBoy). Mia sent Carlos (Nice Guy) home, while Louise chose to eliminate Nikolay (FBoy). Before Nicky P. left, he shared that he felt bad for Tamaris, and he accused Mikey D. of having a girlfriend.
Mikey D. ended up doing damage control in the third episode to assure Tamaris that he did not have a girlfriend. But, when he was eliminated at the end of the episode (after he asked to go by Michael instead of Mikey), he revealed that he did have a girlfriend, and that she was "fire."
He also confirmed that he was an FBoy, which meant that he'd be headed to Limbro before he'd get to go home.
Louise selected Jared (Nice Guy) while Mia picked Ilon (Nice Guy) to head to Nice Guy Grotto.
By the end of the first batch of episodes, the ladies eliminated five FBoys, and three Nice Guys. Who will be next? You'll have to tune in to find out.
When do new episodes of 'FBoy Island' Season 2 come out?
The first three episodes of FBoy Island Season 2, which debuted on July 14, are available to stream on HBO Max now. The next three episodes will drop on July 21, followed by another two on July 28. The last two episodes of the season will premiere on Aug. 4.