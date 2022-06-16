The Men of 'Impractical Jokers' Are on Instagram –– Here's Where to Follow Them

The buddies on this show met as teenagers at their Staten Island high school and realized they shared one major thing in common … their senses of humor. Over the years, they've performed as a comedy group known as the Tenderloins. And on their smash truTV series Impractical Jokers, they challenge each other in a series of dares, typically involving the unsuspecting general public. The guys have also starred on the game show The Misery Index.

Here’s where you can find and follow all of the Impractical Jokers on Instagram.