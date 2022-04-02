Some Episodes of ‘Impractical Jokers’ Were Removed After Joe Gatto’s Exit, but Why?By Mustafa Gatollari
Apr. 2 2022, Published 12:44 p.m. ET
Cultural mores are always evolving and specific viewpoints, commentaries, and beliefs that may have been considered socially acceptable in the past ultimately end up being regarded as antiquated of barbaric by modern standards.
This also applies to artistic forms of expression, and while the snootiest of us may turn our noses up at a show where friends dare one another to do outrageous things in real-life scenarios in Impractical Jokers, the show is wildly successful and cherished by fans.
Fans who are wondering why certain episodes of the series were removed from streaming platforms.
Why were some episodes of 'Impractical Jokers' removed from HBO Max and TruTV?
If you work long enough in any high-profile position, at some point in time there's a good chance that you're going to get wrapped up in some sort of scandal or accusation. Impractical Jokers has never had this problem, however, which is pretty shocking given the premise of the series.
A lot of that may have to do with the fact that the original cast of the show: Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, and Brian Quinn don't really seem to have an inimical bone in their bodies. They really look like they're out filming episodes and putting one another in crazy situations purely for laughs.
However, longtime viewers of the show were thrown through a loop after learning that one of the show's founding cast members, Joe Gatto, was not only departing from the series, but leaving the comedy troupe that he founded with Sal, James, and Quinn, the Tenderloins.
And now folks are finding it strange that certain episodes of the series were removed from both HBO Max and TruTV. Episodes 9 and 24 from the series' 4th season, and episode 12 from Season 7 has been pulled, along with 16 and 25 from Season 8.
What's more is that it's also been reported that YouTube clips associated with these episodes were also removed from the platform, and there hasn't been any explanation or clarification from TruTV or HBO Max as to why they're missing.
The first question that should be asked after the episodes were removed is: well, what went on in them? In many of the episodes, Gatto was put in some really awkward situations (which is the entire premise of the series) like him being told to kiss complete strangers or massaging other people while he's sitting in a massage chair. It could be that physical contact was looked down upon by networks.
'Impractical Jokers' will soldier on with celebrity guest jokers, like Rob Riggle.
While longtime viewers of the series are definitely bummed to see Joe go, the rest of the Tenderloins have decided to infuse a slew of celebrity guests into the program, like Rob Riggle, who was crushing it in improv comedy long before he was stealing scenes in pretty much every movie he's in.
Colin Jost, Chris Jericho, Brooke Shields, David Cross, Method Man, and tons of other known entertainment figures will be making appearances on the upcoming 9th season return of Impractical Jokers.
You'll be able to watch the rest of Season 9's episodes on starting July 16, 2022 on TruTV. Are you excited to see how the rest of the Tenderloins carry on without Joe?