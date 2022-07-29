What Does Confirmed FBoy Danny Louisa Do for a Living? He'll Keep You Safe

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of FBoy Island on HBO Max.

It's every woman's worst nightmare. What if the man they chose to invest their time in was actually a bonafide FBoy?

For the three leading ladies on FBoy Island Season 2, the stakes are even higher. If they choose an FBoy at the end over a Nice Guy, he could walk away leaving her heart in pieces — and keep the $100,000 prize to himself!