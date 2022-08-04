Are Any of the 'FBoy Island' Season 2 Couples Still Together? (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of FBoy Island.

Just four weeks after Season 2 kicked off with a group of 13 Nice Guys and 13 FBoys, FBoy Island concluded on Aug. 4 with leads Tamaris Sepulveda, Mia Emani Jones, and Louise Barnard, making their final decisions.

For each leading lady, their hearts and $100,000 were on the line as they had to decide how much they could really trust their finalists.