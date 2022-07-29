Will Fitness Influencer Tom Carnifax Walk Away With Tamaris on 'FBoy Island'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for FBoy Island Season 2 on HBO Max.

We're nearing the end of FBoy Island Season 2, and our leading ladies have their work cut out for them. After all, the man they pick in the finale has the opportunity to walk away with the $100,000 cash prize if he wants to!

Could that happen if Tamaris Sepulveda picks frontrunner Tom Carnifax? He's been confirmed to be a certified Nice Guy, but will that be enough to win Tamaris's heart over fellow Nice Guy frontrunner Casey Johnson?