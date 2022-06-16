Are 'Below Deck Down Under' Co-Stars Culver and Brittini Dating Now?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the June 16 episode of Below Deck Down Under.

Since it premiered in March 2022, Below Deck Down Under has highlighted some of the cast members' off-the-boat relationships, like Aesha Scott's connection with her long distance beau, Scott Dobbo, and former stew Magda Ziomek's romance with her now-ex-boyfriend, Maciek.

The debut season lacked a compelling showmance at first, but that all changed when Culver Bradbury and Brittini Burton started flirting with one another.