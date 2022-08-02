Is Storm From ‘Below Deck Med’ Dating Anyone Now?

Since Season 7 began, Below Deck Med fans have felt that Storm and Chief Natasha’s second stew, Natalya Scudder, might begin dating on the shore. In a clip from the Bravo show, the co-workers are heard swapping flirty remarks during their shifts.

In one scene, Natalya warns Storm to “keep your eyes to yourself” and the deckhand replies, “I’ll try.” Natalya also notes that he asked her to climb on the boat with him so he could have her “all to himself.”