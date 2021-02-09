People on TikTok Are Trying to Stop the "R" Slur From Being Normalized

On TikTok, the "R" word has been used very casually and in an insulting way, which is very hurtful. In 1961, the words "mental r----dation" were brought to existence from the medical world, which was initially used as a way to describe those who had intellectual disabilities.

But years after it was introduced, people started associating it with a hurtful tone. Because of that, this led President Obama to sign "Rosa's Law" in 2010 which changed it to "intellectual disability" in United States federal law. Since it is now not used in a professional capacity, it is seen as slander.

Here's a really useful and quick explainer about the word and why it has become a slur.