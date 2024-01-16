Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean 'Below Deck Med' Stew Jessika Gets Revenge by Sharing a Kiss With Max It's unclear if 'Below Deck Med' crew members Jessika and Max are dating, but their on-screen chemistry heated up with a passionate kiss. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 16 2024, Published 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

For most of Season 8 on Below Deck Mediterranean, stewardess Jessika Asai dives into a sweet romance with fellow crew member (and the yacht's biggest playboy) Luka Brunton. However, the dynamic duo quickly finds themselves at odds regarding the fate of their relationship once the cameras stop rolling.

Luka makes it clear that he isn't in the market for a serious relationship, while Jessika has her heart set on something more than just a fling. As if that isn't enough drama, Jessika decides to spice things up and gets revenge on the New Zealand native by locking lips with Max Salvador. Now, with the lingering taste of that steamy kiss in the salty air, the burning question echoes across the yacht — are Jessika and Max dating? Keep scrolling for all the known details!



So, are 'Below Deck' crew members Jessika and Max dating?

At the time of writing, the Jessika and Max romance saga remains shrouded in mystery. The duo is keeping their lips sealed – both about their makeout session and their current relationship status.

During the Jan. 15, 2023, episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, the network offers fans a tantalizing sneak peek into the upcoming season finale. Brace yourselves because, in the short clip, stewardess Natalya Scudder makes a grand entrance and rejoins the crew for their last night.

As if that's not spicy enough, Natalya's flirtationship with Luka reignites — and Jessika sees everything. In a moment loaded with intrigue, Jessika, upon learning about Luka's "flirty" texts to other ladies, questions, "Why do you want me in your hotel room for the next two nights? He's playing games. If they can, why can't I?"

And in another twist, Luka drops hints about his offscreen connections, confidently declaring, "I got backups. Hundred percent." Jessika, in response, ends up making out with the Frenchman — right in front of Lily Davison, no less — after witnessing Natalya and Luka's rendezvous.