Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 of 'Below Deck Med' Might Sail Onto Your Screens Sooner Than You Imagined At BravoCon 2023, it was confirmed that there will be a Season 9 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean.' Here's what we know about the season so far! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 23 2024, Published 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

As Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean pulls up its anchor and concludes its latest adventure, we're bidding adieu to a wild ride filled with crew drama and scandalous moments. From the epic clash between Kyle Vilojen and Natalya Scudder to Luka Brunton trying to charm almost every co-worker, this season has truly rocked the boat!

Article continues below advertisement

As expected, Below Deck Med fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting news about a ninth season. Will this wild crew return for another year? Read on for all the known details about Season 9 of Below Deck Med.

Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Season 9 of 'Below Deck Med' is officially in the works!

Listen up, Below Deck Med fans — you're in luck because Season 9 is on the way! At the incredibly popular BravoCon 2023 event, the thrilling revelation of a ninth season of Below Deck Med set the seas abuzz.

Now, hold onto your captain's hat because, beyond the news of the show's return, the rest remains a mystery. But let's be honest — who's even surprised? Word on the yacht is that Season 8 of Below Deck Med has been riding the waves of success, with viewer numbers ranging from a whopping 891,000 to a still impressive 613,000.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

With Season 8 officially docked, all we can do is cross our fingers and hope the network spills the pipping-hot tea on what lies ahead for everyone's favorite reality TV series. While it might seem like a long shot, wouldn't it be fantastic if this upcoming season sets sail in the summer breeze? Ugh — a girl can only dream.

Article continues below advertisement

But hold on, it might not be just wishful thinking! According to the Reddit user jorreddit1010, Season 9 of Below Deck Med has reportedly already been filmed. On Aug. 27, 2023, they shared two screenshots from Bravo and Cocktails on Instagram, unveiling some unknown faces and Captain Sandy filming with the show's camera crew.

Aesha Scott was also spotted in her uniform, accompanied by a cameraman in the background. Her role is a little bit unclear, but chances are she could be the chief stew if she's indeed part of the Below Deck Med crew.

Article continues below advertisement

Who will return in Season 9 of 'Below Deck Med'?

As for the Season 9 cast, it's a bit of a guessing game for now, but rumors are circulating on social media. There's talk that Natalya and Kyle are officially back to being friends. Wow, we can already hear the dramatic music playing in the background — will they or won't they make a comeback?

On Nov. 28, 2023, Kyle took to Instagram and shared how he and Natalya repaired their friendship. "It has been a year in the making[,] but time heals most wounds however, we're just glad to [be] back as friends again," he wrote. "We both realized we were going through the thick of it at the time the season started a year ago, especially within our personal lives, but were so glad that we have each other to rely on, now more than ever."

Article continues below advertisement