'Below Deck Adventure': Captain Kerry Titheradge Isn't a Stranger to the Seven Seas — What's His Net Worth?
Another day, another Below Deck spinoff.
Following the 2022 premiere of Below Deck Down Under comes Below Deck Adventure. The series makes its Bravo debut on Nov. 1, introducing viewers a brand-new batch of deckhands who are sure to bring the drama.
Among the new cast members to sign on for Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is Captain Kerry Titheradge, who is responsible for keeping everyone safe during their trek across Norwegian Fjords. But what’s his net worth? Here’s everything we know about the Below Deck newcomer!
What is ‘Below Deck Adventure’ star Captain Kerry Titheradge’s net worth?
FactsWikis reported that Captain Kerry makes an estimated $100,000 per year. After several years of navigating the seven seas, his total net worth reportedly sits somewhere between $1 million and $5 million.
The salaries of the captains who belong to the Below Deck franchise vary. According to Refinery29, experience and yacht size both play a role in deciding how much each skipper is paid for their charter.
Captain Kerry Titheradge
Yacht Captain, Reality TV Star
Net worth: $1 million to $5 million
Captain Kerry Titheradge is an Australian reality TV star who made his debut on Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure.
Birthplace: Brisbane, Australia
Birth Name: Kerry Titheradge
Children: 2
Education: Australian Maritime College
On the low end, captains make up to $210,000 per year from yachting alone. Along with tips (which can total up to $100,000), Below Deck skippers are also compensated for each episode — though the exact amount of their payout from Bravo is unknown.
Who is Captain Kerry Titheradge on ‘Below Deck Adventure’?
Captain Kerry might be new to the Below Deck franchise, but he’s no stranger to the high seas. The Australian yacht captain has more than three decades of experience on the water, 20 of which were spent working on yachts like the Mercury.
In an October 2022 interview with TV Insider, the seasoned seaman expressed that he had doubts about joining the show at first. He told the outlet, “The first few seasons of the show I didn’t agree with at all.”
“I worked on some of the biggest yachts in the world, and there is no way in hell they want anyone to know about their private doings on board,” he added. But he had a change of heart after he was tapped by a casting director for Below Deck Adventure. “It really sparked my interest.”
With all the time he spends Below Deck, fans wonder if Captain Kerry has a wife and kids at home. So, is he married?
Is Captain Kerry Titheradge from ‘Below Deck Adventure’ married? Meet his partner and kids!
Social media proves that Captain Kerry is quite the family man.
Kerry’s partner and children make frequent cameos on his Instagram feed, but he’s pretty tight-lipped about his personal life. In many photos, he’s pictured with his girlfriend (who, at this time, has not been named) and two children from a previous relationship — his 13-year-old son and a young daughter whose age hasn’t been disclosed.
The family of four live in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., though, it seems that they’re hardly home! Just last year, he shared a photo of him and the fam on their trip to the Bahamas.
You can watch new episodes of Below Deck Adventure Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.