Get Ready to Hit the (Cold) Water When 'Below Deck Adventure' Premieres

After exploring vacation hotspots around the Mediterranean Sea, the Whitsunday Islands, and the Caribbean, the Below Deck franchise is taking on a cold weather environment for the first time with its newest spin-off, Below Deck Adventure.

The series follows the crew members on board the motor yacht, Mercury, as it cruises around narrow fjords in Norway. Along the way, the crew members will give the guests the ultimate vacation experience by taking them on various thrilling excursions like paragliding and zip-lining.