'Below Deck Adventure's Oriana Schneps Met Her Boyfriend Onboard! (EXCLUSIVE)

Yachting ain’t easy — just ask the cast of the Bravo spinoff series Below Deck Adventure. The series follows the brave crew aboard the Mercury, the mega-yacht headed up by Captain Kerry Titheradge.

This season sees Captain Kerry and his loyal band of boatmen show guests a little Nordic hospitality as they travel along the ice-cold Norwegian fjords. Luckily enough, there was more than enough piping hot tea for everyone.