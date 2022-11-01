Faye Clarke Takes on Challenges in 'Below Deck Adventure' — Get to Know Her in the New Spinoff

The show has seen multiple spinoffs, including Below Deck Mediterranean, Sailing Yacht, and Down Under. As the show approaches its 10th anniversary in 2023, a brand new show is joining the fray.

Below Deck Adventure takes the franchise to a whole new level, replacing party boat fever with a full-blown adrenaline rush.

Leading a brand new group of stews is Faye Clarke. Get to know her before the series premiere of Below Deck Adventure.