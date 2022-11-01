Chef Jessica Condy: ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Challenges Even This Wanderlust Perfectionist

Of course, you may be wondering what the addition of the word “Adventure” means for all who board. Well, Below Deck Adventure is a lot like Below Deck in that Jess and the other crewmates engage in drama, sex, fun, and all-out infighting on a five-star boat. How this spinoff differs is that, as the name suggests, guests are in for more adventure-seeking activities on and amid the Norwegian fjords, instead of simply yachting around.