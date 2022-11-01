Chef Jessica Condy: ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Challenges Even This Wanderlust Perfectionist
For Chef Jessica Condy, Below Deck Adventure — a Below Deck spinoff on Bravo premiering Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 — offered the world traveler her first taste of cooking on cold water.
Per Jess’s Bravo bio, she’s “confident, enthusiastic, hardworking, and passionate about food.” But filming Below Deck Adventure in Norway definitely pushed her out of her comfort zone, judging by what we see so far in trailers for what's to come on the highly anticipated show.
Chef Jessica Condy’s ‘Below Deck Adventure’ casting was seemingly a perfect fit for her.
Jess is a self-described “wanderlust chef” per her Instagram, where the tall, beautiful blonde shares a plethora of food tips along with gorgeous images of her vibrant cuisine.
In a sneak peek of Episode 1, Jess explains that her grandmother was Spanish-Italian, adding, “I grew up with food around me.” The worldly nutrition coach and wellness expert also tells viewers she was rolling spanakopita at age 2, and calls the kitchen “my happy place.”
“Being exposed to different places — that brings me inspiration,” Jess shares, also confiding she enjoys a wanderlust lifestyle because no day is the same.
Jess seems very passionate about finding meaning in life, a journey she approaches with a very positive attitude. “Making food beautiful is something that brings me alive,” the world traveler and aspiring cookbook author shared in an April 2022 post on Instagram. Jess also chronicles her many adventures on her social media, but confides there is also something special about going home, which for her is South Africa.
Chef Jessica Condy’s ‘Below Deck Adventure’ sees her joining other new and big personalities.
Jess serves as chef on a giant, luxe-looking yacht named Mercury, which is helmed by Australian Captain Kerry Titheradge, and will set its course through Norway in Season 1.
Chef Jess and the captain are joined by chief stew Faye Clarke, stew Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton, and deckhand Nathan Morley, among other young and naturally gorgeous staff members.
Of course, you may be wondering what the addition of the word “Adventure” means for all who board. Well, Below Deck Adventure is a lot like Below Deck in that Jess and the other crewmates engage in drama, sex, fun, and all-out infighting on a five-star boat. How this spinoff differs is that, as the name suggests, guests are in for more adventure-seeking activities on and amid the Norwegian fjords, instead of simply yachting around.
Meanwhile, a trailer for Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure makes it clear that Jess is not the biggest fan of cold weather, but remember, she believes strongly in positive thinking, a sentiment that is stressed again and again on her social media — so here's hoping she fares all right in the chilly temperatures.
Still, Jess’s perfectionism will definitely be tested this season (hello, kitchen fire!), and her Mediterranean and Asian-fusion cuisine is also questioned, which Jess does not take well, unsurprisingly.
Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.