Kasie Faddah From ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Is Giving Relatable BFF

When you think of sailing on a yacht, you probably imagine yourself off the coast of Italy, or sailing around the islands of Greece or Croatia. You may even picture yourself in the Caribbean. The point is: You probably don't imagine going on a yacht to somewhere cold.

Well, the new Bravo spinoff show of the beloved Below Deck series takes us up north. And we mean WAY up north. Below Deck Adventure is set in the chilly waters of Norway.