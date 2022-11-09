Kasie Faddah From ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Is Giving Relatable BFF
When you think of sailing on a yacht, you probably imagine yourself off the coast of Italy, or sailing around the islands of Greece or Croatia. You may even picture yourself in the Caribbean. The point is: You probably don't imagine going on a yacht to somewhere cold.
Well, the new Bravo spinoff show of the beloved Below Deck series takes us up north. And we mean WAY up north. Below Deck Adventure is set in the chilly waters of Norway.
In the season premiere of Below Deck Adventure, we met the feisty crew of The Mercury. Now let's get to know one of the stews, Kasie Faddah, a bit better!
Kasie Faddah from 'Below Deck Adventure' has experience working on yachts!
In the first episode of Below Deck Adventure, we learned that Kasie started in the industry about three and a hald years ago. She even previously worked with one of the other stewards, Oriana. Kasie has an Instagram highlight reel that's dedicated to her adventures and is full of content from her time working on boats... sorry, we mean yachts.
Kasie currently lives in Costa Rica.
Kasie's cast bio tells us that she's "a Seattle transplant currently residing in the jungles of Costa Rica. Kasie Faddah is a true adventurer and adrenaline junkie."
On the Costa Rica's Independence Day, Kasie captioned the above Instagram reel: "Summer at home. Yesterday made me feel a little homesick as Costa Rica celebrated their Independence Day. When I’m not on a charter and actually able to be home for this day, I usually spend it with friends at the beach or joining one of the many, many local celebrations! They are such fun!!"
Kasie Faddah is also a former Mormon.
From Kasie's bio, we also learned that she left the Mormon church, making "it her mission to live her life defying the norm, making yachting the perfect career choice for her."
Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a former Mormon and even appears in the trailer for Below Deck Adventure. Heather is following Kasie on Instagram so maybe the two connected on their shared pasts?
Kasie is a very talented yogi.
Kasie's Instagram feed is filled with photos and videos of her doing yoga poses. The trailer even shows her with her leg all the way up to her head. It looks like she even finds the time to practice on the yacht.
Fun fact: Kasie can say the alphabet backwards.
In the clip from Below Deck Adventure, fellow crew member Kevin challenged Kasie to say the alphabet backwards, which she then proceeded to do without even breaking a sweat.
Is Kasie Faddah dating anyone?
In the first episode of Below Deck Adventure, Kasie does mention that she's single. That said, based off social media, it looks like she spends a lot of time with fellow crew member Nathan Morley. She definitely posts about him a lot on Instagram.
Make sure to catch new episodes of Below Deck Adventure on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.