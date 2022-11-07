'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Dishes on the Spinoff: "It Has Been Amazing" (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of Below Deck are nothing if not loyal to cast members they love. So when Aesha Scott joined the spinoff Below Deck Down Under on Peacock, viewers were excited to see a familiar face.

But now what the people really want to know is if Aesha is in Below Deck Down Under Season 2. Aesha spoke exclusively with Distractify about being part of the spinoff, what Season 1 didn't include, and what else she wants out of her career.