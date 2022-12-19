'Below Deck' Fans Are Wondering If Captain Lee Will Return for Season 10
Calling all Bravo fans! If you're late to the party, we're happy to share that Below Deck Season 10 is officially in full swing!
Over the years, Below Deck has featured Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew sharing insight into how to run a mega-yacht. However, this time around shows the team cruising through tropical waters — in particular, the “luscious island of St. Lucia,” per Bravo’s blog.
Additionally, Season 10 is said to teach the crew that “a bigger boat comes with bigger problems.” The crew is reportedly cruising the Caribbean seas on the mega-yacht St. David, a luxurious 197-foot construction.
That said, longtime fans know that Captain Lee Rosbach has been a mainstay on the series since its inception. However, talks about Captain Lee sitting out this season has social media talking. So, will Captain Lee Rosbach return to Below Deck? Here’s everything that we know.
Captain Lee Rosbach will return for Season 10 and leave early.
Bad news Below Deck fans! It appears that Captain Lee will be saying bon voyage to the Caribbean seas in Season 10.
According to People, Captain Lee broke the heartbreaking news to his crew on the December 12, 2022, episode.
"As you guys know, I've been struggling with my mobility, and it's been hard,” Captain Lee shared with the crew. “And I've let you guys down, and for that, I apologize. So I've made a decision to leave the boat."
This comes as Captain Lee shared that he’s been encountering nerve issues at the start of the season with the pain getting progressively worse.
"My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything,” Captain Lee said. "I expected a lot more progress than I'm experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can't do a God d--n thing about it, and it's hard."
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Captain Lee has encountered health issues.
Avid Below Deck viewers may recall Captain Lee missing out on part of the charter season during Season 9.
“I have a condition," Captain Lee told first officer Eddie Lucas in October 2019,” per People. “The whole boat is your ballgame now."
Captain Lee was then temporarily replaced by Captain Sean Meagher.
While it was clear then that the crew missed Captain Lee — who they playfully called “Boat Daddy” — the sentiments are the same present day.
Fans can’t imagine Below Deck without Captain Lee, but it appears that everyone has to face the music. Hopefully, Captain Lee can get better and return in the future. Only time will tell.
Our thoughts are with Captain Lee Rosbach at this time.
Catch new episodes of Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.