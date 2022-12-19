‘Below Deck’ Fans Want to Know Who Kate Chastain’s Baby Daddy Is After Pregnancy Reveal

Kate’s Below Deck fan base also followed her during the next phase of her journey on her popular Instagram account. In 2022, she shared with her millions of followers that the next stage would involve a baby boy or girl!

Kate kept the beginning months of her pregnancy a secret. Naturally, fans want to know everything else she has been keeping from the public. Many are scratching their heads, wondering who the influencer is having a baby with in 2023. Here’s everything Kate has said about her baby daddy.