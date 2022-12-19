‘Below Deck’ Fans Want to Know Who Kate Chastain’s Baby Daddy Is After Pregnancy Reveal
While Kate Chastain is no longer the beloved Chief Stew on Below Deck, the Florida native is still a part of the Bravo universe. The entrepreneur and host of the After Deck with Kate Chastain podcast. After leaving the show in February 2020, Kate hosted Bravo’s chat room and is currently a regular on Below Deck Galley Talk.
Kate’s Below Deck fan base also followed her during the next phase of her journey on her popular Instagram account. In 2022, she shared with her millions of followers that the next stage would involve a baby boy or girl!
Kate kept the beginning months of her pregnancy a secret. Naturally, fans want to know everything else she has been keeping from the public. Many are scratching their heads, wondering who the influencer is having a baby with in 2023. Here’s everything Kate has said about her baby daddy.
Who is Kate Chastain’s baby daddy? The ‘Below Deck’ star said her baby is a “dream come true.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Kate revealed she is pregnant with her first child exclusively with People. Hours later, Kate visited Andy Cohen’s clubhouse on Watch What Happens Live. During her appearance, Andy gave Kate the late-night show’s coveted “Mazel of the Day” for her pregnancy.
Andy also said the former Chief Stew would be a “great mom.” Kate then admitted her longtime role as a Stew prepared her for a baby. However, when the conversation led to Kate’s baby daddy, she became a little more tight-lipped.
After joking with Andy that the pregnancy resulted from her and the Bravo exec’s “sloppy night” at BravoCon, Kate said she was prepared to take care of the baby by herself but could have help from the child’s father.
“Um, I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help,” Kate said. “But I’m happy to do it alone.”
Kate Chastain stopped discussing her relationships before her pregnancy announcement.
Although Kate opted not to disclose her baby daddy’s identity, she shared at BravoCon in October 2022 that she was a single woman. Her last public relationship was with fellow Below Deck chef Ben Robinson.
She also publicly dated her ex-girlfriend, Ro Hernandez, on and off for years. Many fans recall Kate getting arrested in 2016 on charges of battery by strangulation and domestic violence against Ro before she left Below Deck.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Kate revealed she is pregnant with her first child. The 39-year-old reality star shared with People that the baby’s due date is May 8, 2023, which would make her about 3–4 months pregnant. Initially, Kate wanted to keep her pregnancy private, but her upcoming public obligations caused her to share the happy news when she started showing.
“This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly,” Kate explained to the outlet, adding, “but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"
Below Deck airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.