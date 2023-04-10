Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Source: Bravo The Fourth Season of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Has a Boatload of New Faces — Details Here's our guide to where you can follow the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 cast on Instagram and other social media channels. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 10 2023, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET

Craving an Italian vacation without the stress of actually having to pay for it? Just watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 instead! The addictive Bravo reality series is back as the crew of the Parsifal III sail around the beautiful shores of Sardinia, Italy, with a boatload of fresh new faces to boot! ....You know what that means. Plenty of drama. (This is a Bravo show, after all!)

So who is new in the cast for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4? Where can you find them on Instagram and/or other social media channels? Here's the scoop on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast and when you can watch new episodes of the show's fourth season.

Alex Propson

Alex Propson is an experienced deckhand who actually also has his own captain's license! You can follow Alex on Instagram @alexpropson.

Chase Lemacks

Joining Alex as a new deckhand on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is Chase Lemacks. The self-described "King of Side Quests" (we love a good video game reference) can be found on Instagram @chase_lemacks.

Mads Herrera

Mads Herrera joins the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast as a steward. So is she on Insta like Chase and Alex? She actually has a fun play on her name as an Instagram handle. You can follow Mads on Instagram @_madhatta.

Lucy Edmunds

No, Lucy and Mads aren't actually sisters!

As Distractify previously reported, Lucy Edmunds hails from Wales and displayed a hardworking spirit at a young age, becoming a club VIP manager at only 19. You can follow Lucy on Instagram @lucy_edmunds.

Ileisha Dell

Another newbie for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 is chef Ileisha Josephine Dell. She describes herself as a "freelance private chef, yacht chef, [and] food lover" in her Instagram bio. You can follow the Parsifal III chef on Instagram @ileishadell.

What about the familiar faces on Season 4? Plus: When and where to watch 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'

In addition to the new Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 cast members, the fourth outing of the Below Deck spinoff will include familiar faces like Captain Glenn Shepard, first mate Gary King, Daisy Kelliher (the Parsifal III's chief stew), and chief engineer Colin MacRae. As Distractify previously reported, Glenn, Gary, Daisy, and Colin all have Instagrams as well (find out where to follow them here). So when do new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 air on Bravo?

