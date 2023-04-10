Meet Lucy Edmunds — New ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4 Stew

Prepare to set sail! Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is finally here. The super yacht spinoff of the beloved Bravo Below Deck reality series premieres on April 10, 2023, and it will be anything but smooth sailing.

Featuring the return of Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kellier, Gary King, and Colin MacRae, alongside a few fresh faces, the newest installment contains no shortage of drama, romance, and tears as the crew sails around Sardinia, Italy. Of the new stews aboard the Parsifal III this season is Lucy Edmunds. And we have the scoop on her background, career, interests, and more.

Source: Instagram/@lucy_edmunds

Who is Lucy Edmunds on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’? Meet the new Season 4 stew.

The fourth installment of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will feature a brand-new slew of stews, one of which is Lucy. Season 4’s upcoming star is originally from Wales and has had quite an impressive career in the hospitality industry. According to her Bravo bio, she became a club VIP manager at the young age of 19. Also, she worked in several high-end restaurants before setting sail in the Mediterranean.

With limitless “enthusiasm” and a “bubbly personality,” the Bravo reality star’s cheery disposition makes her the perfect fit for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew.

Where did Lucy Edmunds from ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ go to school?

Lucy began studying at Cardiff Metropolitan University in Cardiff, Wales, in 2019. However, during her time at the university, she felt stuck because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, she decided to join the yachting industry to travel far and wide. But that didn’t throw a wrench in her educational endeavors.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew completed her time at Cardiff Metropolitan in December 2022 and started working as a social media marketing manager at SafeZip in Cardiff. “Very late to the party but I did it!” Lucy wrote on Instagram when she graduated from the university. According to Lucy's LinkedIn profile, she has worked remotely at the company since February 2023 and is still employed there today.

Lucy Edmunds shares her sailing adventures on social media.

The new Season 4 stew doesn’t shy away from documenting her adventurous lifestyle on social media. Lucy’s TikTok consists of videos from her university days to her yachting excursions, while her Instagram features snapshots with friends, world travels, and an abundance of mirror selfies.

“Oops, so this happened this summer,” the reality star wrote on Instagram in March to announce her involvement in Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “Craziest six weeks of my life but also the best love to all the Below Deck team.”