Throughout the charter season, the second stew clashed with Chef Marcos Spaziani, and with third stew Ashley Marti.

After the crew took a day off in between charters to spend some time in a luxury villa, Gabriela's issues with her fellow crewmates came to a head. The day after the excursion, she packed her bags for good.

Why did Gabriela quit Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and what is she up to now? Read on to find out. Plus, keep reading to learn which Below Deck alum she is currently dating.