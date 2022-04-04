Tom Pearson's Spot on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Could Be in Jeopardy After the Dragging Anchor Incident

While a lot of the drama on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been about the love square between Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, Tom Pearson and Ashley Marti, things ultimately took a dangerous turn with Parsifal III itself when the anchor began to drag during a charter.

When Tom was on night watch during the third charter, the vessel began to drag anchor due to a high-speed wind. As a result, the charter season was put in jeopardy, and Captain Glenn Shephard ultimately lost trust in the deckhand (who happens to also be his roommate).