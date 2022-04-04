Tom Pearson's Spot on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Could Be in Jeopardy After the Dragging Anchor Incident

Tom Pearson's Spot on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Could Be in Jeopardy After the Dragging Anchor IncidentBy Shannon Raphael
Apr. 4 2022, Published 3:53 p.m. ET
While a lot of the drama on Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been about the love square between Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, Tom Pearson and Ashley Marti, things ultimately took a dangerous turn with Parsifal III itself when the anchor began to drag during a charter.
When Tom was on night watch during the third charter, the vessel began to drag anchor due to a high-speed wind. As a result, the charter season was put in jeopardy, and Captain Glenn Shephard ultimately lost trust in the deckhand (who happens to also be his roommate).
Though the crew managed to avoid the potential disaster, and Tom tried to apologize, Captain Glenn wasn't sure if he would ever feel comfortable leaving the deckhand in charge of a night watch shift.
At the end of the March 28 episode, Captain Glenn also hinted that Tom's could lose his place on Parsifal III. Many fans are now wondering if he will get fired.
Tom expressed his concerns that he would be "sacked" after the anchor incident.
Though Tom was initially defensive about whether he was responsible for the anchor situation, after some time, he was able to acknowledge that he should have gotten Captain Glenn up sooner to help deal with the issue.
At the end of the March 28 episode and before the fourth charter commenced, Tom briefly spoke with Captain Glenn in their room about his regrets regarding the night watch mishap.
"I need to speak with you at some point... Ultimately, I want to prove to you on this charter that I should stay," Tom told his bunkmate at the end of the episode.
"We'll talk about it a bit more, but there's other stuff going on, so I've got to figure it all out," Captain Glenn replied. "But we will talk about it, probably a bit more."
Tom recognized that the captain was deciding whether to keep him on board or not.
"It's never good when somebody says, 'We'll chat later,'" Tom admitted in his confessional.
Captain Glenn also told Tom that he would be off of anchor watch for a while.
"I don't think you'll be on anchor watch for the time being," Captain Glenn continued. "I need people that I can trust, whatever it is... But, anyway, we'll talk more about it."
In the closing minute of the episode, Tom seemed to think that his fate was sealed.
"I picked myself right up, and I was ready to smash it, and then telling your boss what you think he'd want to hear, and you don't see that look on his face that he's happy about it," the 24-year-old added in his interview. "We don't need to talk later, I know exactly what he's thinking."
"Might be f-----g sacked," Tom said in his room during the final seconds of the episode.
While one-on-one meetings with the captain for disciplinary purposes are never good, it remains to be seen if Glenn will fire Tom, or if he'll give him another chance to redeem himself.
Does Tom get fired on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?
While things aren't exactly looking good for Tom's position on the boat ahead of the April 4 episode, it's unclear at this time if he will be fired.
Tom did tag Bowness-on-Windermere, a town in England, as his location various times on Instagram in June and July of 2021. The Season 3 cast would have still been filming in Spain during that time (which could hint at a firing), but Tom could have been sharing old photos and videos that he took before he left.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out what exactly will happen to Tom on the boat — but there will surely be plenty of drama along the way.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also catch up on the series on Peacock (new episodes debut a week after they air on Bravo).