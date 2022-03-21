Ashley Marti on Whether She and Gabriale Barragan Are Done Fighting on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' (EXCLUSIVE)

From the newly formed love square between first mate Gary King, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, deckhand Tom Pearson, and third stew Ashley, to the ongoing drama between Ashley and second stew Gabriela Barragan, there's been no shortage of unexpected, jaw-dropping moments.

With Ashley at the center of the drama on the hit Bravo spinoff series, the New York native decided to sit down for an exclusive interview with Distractify about whether her issues with Gabriela came to an end following their group confrontation, and what fans can expect from the rest of the season.