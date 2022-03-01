These Are the Ages of the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Cast Members

These Are the Ages of the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Cast MembersBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 1 2022, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Navigating the waters of Menorca, Spain isn’t the only thing the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is up to during the show in Season 3. There are a lot of questionable charter guests they must deal with, plenty of complicated hookups, and friendships being tested in nearly every episode.
Fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are curious to know how old each member of the cast of Season 3 is. Here are your answers!
Colin McRae –– 33 years old
Colin McRae is the chief engineer aboard the Parsifal III. He is currently 33 years old. One of the interesting storylines to follow with Colin is his relationship with Martina Alverez. Unfortunately, the couple has called it quits. In terms of showing leadership while sailing, he's one of the most reliable people.
Gary King –– 31 years old
Gary King’s time on reality television (and out at sea) has been totally amazing for him. He wrote on Instagram, “Reminiscing about the last six weeks that have just flown by. Learned lessons that I’ll carry for life. Thanks to all the amazing people involved in this journey, love to you all." As of now, Gary is 31 years old.
Daisy Kelliher – 35 years old
There’s a lot to be said about the chief stewardess of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy Kelleher is a hard-working young woman who knows how to take charge when necessary. She's highly respected by her colleagues and coworkers. Daisy's currently 35 years old.
Ashley Marti — 24 years old
Ashley Marti joined the cast of the show, straight from New York City. In the midst of a pandemic, she realized she wanted to pursue a career in yachting. Since making the career change, she’s never looked back. As of now, she’s 24 years old, making her one of the youngest crew members.
Tom Pearson — 24 years old
Just like Ashley, Tom Pearson is also 24 years old. He grew up on a lake and has always loved the water. In fact, he even spent much of his life using speed boats and enjoying water sports. Snagging a job aboard the Parsifal III was an actual next up for him.
Gabriella Barragen — 34 years old
Gabriella Barragen might be known as a surfer girl from San Diego back home, but these days she is earning a living as a deckhand and stewardess aboard the Parfisal III. She has a lot of experience when it comes to dealing with demanding charter guests. She’s currently 34 years old.
Marcos Spaziani –– 42 years old
Marcos Spaziani certainly belongs on the third season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The reason why? He has over 10 years of industry experience! He’s been utilizing his time on the show to let the world see just how awesome his culinary skills are. Marcos is 42 years old.
Glenn Shepard –– 61 years old
Glenn Shepard is the captain of the ship with two seasons of Below Deck under his belt already. Prior to becoming a beloved reality TV star, he racked up 20 years of boating experience. His time out at sea proves he knows exactly what he’s doing. He is 61 years old and as wise as they come.
Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.