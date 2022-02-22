Are Daisy Kelliher and Gary King Dating After Their 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Hot Tub Kiss?

Nearly eight months after the Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux paternity drama dominated the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion, the hit Bravo spin-off series returned for a third season on Feb. 21.

If the teaser trailer and the first episode are any indication of what fans can expect to see in Season 3, then the Parsifal III crew members will be involved in plenty of drama on the high seas this time around.