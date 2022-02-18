'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 Filmed in a Picturesque European Location

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 Filmed in a Picturesque European LocationBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 18 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Since it debuted in 2020, Below Deck Sailing Yacht has given viewers some of the most dramatic feuds and epic love-to-hate boatmances (like Jenna MacGillivray and Adam Glick in Season 1, and the Gary King, Sydney Zaruba, and Alli Dore love triangle the following year) ever in the Below Deck franchise.
The Bravo spin-off series is set to return on Feb. 21 and, though the sailing yacht itself is still Parsifal III, most everything else has changed. The third season will feature a new filming location and multiple fresh-faced crew members. Read on to find out everything you need to know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.
Where was 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 filmed?
While Parsifal III has been the vessel featured on all three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the filming location has changed each time.
The debut season of the Bravo spin-off was filmed entirely on the Adriatic Sea, in Corfu, Greece, in the summer of 2019. Season 2, which was shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns in the summer of 2020, took place in Croatia.
Production on the third season commenced in the summer of 2021 in Menorca (also spelled Minorca), which is an island to the east of Spain's mainland in the Mediterranean Sea. Along with Ibiza, Mallorca, and Formentera, Menorca is one of the four largest Balearic Islands.
Known for its Mediterranean climate (hot summers and mild winters) and its picturesque seaside towns, Menorca has become a top travel destination. It, therefore, is an ideal location for the charter guests to get picked up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 cast is a mix of past fan favorites and many fresh new faces.
According to the Season 3 trailer, the Parsifal III crew members will be engaging in drama, dealing with injuries, and exploring potential boatmances as the charter season progresses.
For the third season in a row, Captain Glenn Shepard is navigating the crew members and the charter guests through the Mediterranean Sea. The Montreal native is the only person to appear on all three seasons of the spin-off.
The captain is joined by returning stars Daisy Kelliher (Chief Stew), Gary King (Bosun), and Colin MacRae (Chief Engineer).
Gary's deck team consists of Tom Pearson and Kelsie Goglia. Daisy will be in charge of second stew Gabriela Barragan and third stew Ashley Marti.
Chef Marcos Spaziani is in the galley on the boat, and it remains to be seen if he can cook a full multi-course meal while Captain Glenn is using the sails.
New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The show is also available to stream on Peacock.