Chaos Ensues in the Trailer for Season 3 of 'Below Deck: Sailing Yacht'

Working on a yacht is pretty much the same thing as partying on one — well, at least that’s true for the crew responsible for operating the Parsifal III on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.

The Below Deck spinoff first aired in 2020. Now, two years later, the cast is back for the third installment of the series, and a newly released trailer gives an idea of what’s to come. Here’s what we learned from the preview for Season 3 of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.