Chaos Ensues in the Trailer for Season 3 of 'Below Deck: Sailing Yacht'By Pretty Honore
Feb. 10 2022, Published 10:38 p.m. ET
Working on a yacht is pretty much the same thing as partying on one — well, at least that’s true for the crew responsible for operating the Parsifal III on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.
The Below Deck spinoff first aired in 2020. Now, two years later, the cast is back for the third installment of the series, and a newly released trailer gives an idea of what’s to come. Here’s what we learned from the preview for Season 3 of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.
Bravo's preview for Season 3 of ‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’ teases a lot of drama.
Bravo's trailer for Season 3 of Bravo’s Below Deck: Sailing Yacht features a mix of fresh and familiar faces who are setting sail on a small screen near you much sooner than you think.
The teaser for the upcoming season hints that drama is afoot onboard the Parsifal, and it’s no surprise that Gary King is at the epicenter. Caught up in a nautical love triangle, the First Officer may have a lot of explaining to do after the show's premiere.
“I was the cause of a lot of drama last season,” Gary admits in the trailer. “[But] I’m not gonna have sex with the first chick that throws herself at me. Gary’s new leaf has been turned, girl!”
But has it? The trailer shows Gary making out with new steward Ashley Marti, then seconds later getting hot and heavy with (now rumored girlfriend) Daisy Kelliher.
But that isn’t the only chaos that ensues in Season 3. Among several disasters that come to pass this season are actual natural disasters that threaten the safety of the yacht’s passengers. Below Deck newcomer Gabriela Barragan says in the trailer, “The thing about yachting that makes it difficult is not the guests. Not living on a boat. It’s the f--king elements.”
At one point in the trailer, things get so tumultuous on the water that the boat is at risk of dragging anchor and running aground. Captain Glenn Shepard suggests that they could “lose the boat” in the midst of the extreme weather conditions. “It’s about as serious as it gets,” he says.
Though filming for Season 3 was by no means a walk in the park for the cast of Below Deck, they still managed to find the time to blow off some steam by way of body shots, making out, and binge drinking.
Who’s in Season 3 of ‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’? Meet the new cast members.
Joining the cast of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht in Menorca, Spain are stewards Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti, deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson, and Marcos Spaziani, a veteran chef from Venezuela.
Along with Captain Glenn, series regulars Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy Kelliher will also return for the Season 3 premiere.
When does Season 3 of ‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’ come on?
Season 3 of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht is set to premiere on Bravo Monday, Feb. 21. The extended season premiere will run from 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. EST.