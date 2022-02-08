Why wasn't Jake Foulger on the 'Below Deck' Season 9 reunion?

After a dramatic charter season in Saint Kitts, the My Seanna crew members reunited (virtually) for a reunion special to officially cap off Season 9 of Below Deck.

The Season 9 stars had a lot to discuss during the one-part reunion, which Andy Cohen hosted — from Heather Chase's usage of a racial slur during a night out, to Jessica Albert's decision to leave the boat early without saying goodbye, to Eddie Lucas's time as the First Officer.