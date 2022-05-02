Scarlett Bentley Is the New Stew on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3

The charter season may be halfway over on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, but instead of winding the season down with all of the original stars, the Parsifal III staff is getting ready to welcome two new additions to the crew.

Following a dangerous anchor watch, deckhand Tom Pearson was fired, while second stew Gabriela Barragan chose to leave the boat at the end of the April 25 episode. The crew on board Parsifal III is short-handed for the time being — but that will all change when two new arrivals join the boat.