'Below Deck: Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti on Kissing Gary King: '1000% Cringe'By Pretty Honore
Feb. 22 2022, Published 10:25 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.
It’s summertime in the Balearic Islands and things are heating up for the cast of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. Along with the returning crew hands, a few new cast members are on board for Season 3, including but not limited to stewardess Ashley Marti.
Raised in New York, Ashley left her hometown to start a life in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Not long after, she pursued a career in yachting. At the start of the season, Ashley was passed over for 2nd stew at the behest of her boss, Daisy Kelliher — but that may only be the beginning of their beef.
Both Daisy and Ashley share a love for the sea, but that’s not all they have in common. Early in Season 3, Ashley strikes up a situationship with Gary King, Daisy’s now-boyfriend. So, who is Ashley Marti from Below Deck: Sailing Yacht dating now? Here’s what we know.
Who is Ashley Marti from ‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’ dating?
As of now, Ashley seems to be single. Along with documenting her travels, Ashley’s Instagram feed is flooded with photos of her friends and family. However, there doesn’t seem to be anyone special in her life… that is, since her short-lived romance with Gary ended.
In the Season 3 premiere, Below Deck newbie Tom Pearson shoots his shot and misses. Though he has a thing for Ashley, she’s drawn to another crewmate. While Ashley cited Tom’s age as the reason she rejected him, she still doubts that she would have chosen him over Gary.
“Gary's like Tarzan. He's got this whole Tarzan vibe that I like," Ashley told Andy Cohen on the Feb. 21 episode of Watch What Happens Live.
Before the end of the Season 3 premiere, Gary and Ashley share a kiss. Looking back on the moment, Ashley says it was “1000% cringe.” When asked how she would describe their brief make-out sesh, she replied, “It was average."
However, she did share what drew her to Gary. She gushed, "He's funny. He makes me laugh, and that's all I can ask for."
So, who is ‘Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s Gary King dating now?
It’s official! Daisy and Gary are a thing. Promos for Season 3 tease that the two find themselves involved in an entanglement, but not before Gary admits the truth about his kiss with Ashley.
Following the premiere, Daisy also shared her two cents on the Below Deck love triangle, which she said is “complicated”. Daisy told UsWeekly, “Our relationship [between me and Gary] is fine, but Ashley was probably more intimidated by my relationship with Gary than she led on.”
Daisy insists that her problems with Ashley began in the Season 3 premiere after she awards newcomer Gabriela Barragan 2nd stew, and we don’t disagree with that decision.
New episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo. The show is also available to stream the next day on Peacock.