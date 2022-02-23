'Below Deck: Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti on Kissing Gary King: '1000% Cringe'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.

It’s summertime in the Balearic Islands and things are heating up for the cast of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. Along with the returning crew hands, a few new cast members are on board for Season 3, including but not limited to stewardess Ashley Marti.

Raised in New York, Ashley left her hometown to start a life in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Not long after, she pursued a career in yachting. At the start of the season, Ashley was passed over for 2nd stew at the behest of her boss, Daisy Kelliher — but that may only be the beginning of their beef.