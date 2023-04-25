Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Source: Getty Images 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Gets a Surprise Guest With 'American Idol' Alum Justin Guarini 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is getting a taste of 'American Idol' star power courtesy of Justin Guarini. Here's the 4-1-1 on his vacation with the crew. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 25 2023, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the April 24 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Since 2019, Bravo fans with an affinity for yachting and travel have marveled at Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a spinoff of the OG series, Below Deck. Below Deck Sailing Yacht features Captain Glenn Shepherd at the helm while he leads his team across picturesque locations in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Over the years, viewers have watched many famous faces appear as charter guests across the Below Deck franchises — from Jemele Hill to Cynthia Bailey. This time around, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew is spending a few days with American Idol royalty, Justin Guarini. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Justin Guarini’s visit.

Source: Getty Images

Justin Guarini visited the 'Parsifal III' charter for a vacation in Corsica on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht.'

On the April 24 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Captain Glenn reveals that Justin Guarini will be the crew's next charter guest. During the crew’s preference sheet meeting, Captain Glenn shares that Justin is a “longtime friend” of primary guest Kim.

During Justin’s time on the Parsifal III charter for a vacation in Corsica, the star gushes about Chef Ileisha Dell’s cooking, saying that it’s “out of this world.” Additionally, Justin experiences a minor hiccup after spilling a drink on the staircase. Kim requests for the crew to eat dinner with guests, which is a first. Chief engineer Colin MacRae reveals that through his 10-plus-year in the yachting industry, he’s never had dinner with guests.

"I don't know if you guys realize this or not, but this is absolutely not normal," Colin says during the dinner. "This will be my 14th or 15th year on a superyacht, and in all of that time I've never been invited to eat with the guests. So, thank you guys for just treating us with so much respect." Captain Glenn also shares that Kim’s request is something “he’s never done before,” but had no problems obliging the request since Chef Ileisha was on board with making a family-style meal.

Justin Guarini is ‘American Idol’s' Season 1 runner-up.

Fox’s hit competition show American Idol has birthed tons of stars over the years — from Fantasia Barrino to Chris Daughtry. And while the show continues to see success, Justin Guarini is one of the first male singers to gain fame from the competition. Justin Guarini competed during the first season of American Idol back in 2002. Unfortunately for Justin's fans, viewers saw Kelly Clarkson win the competition, with Justin leaving the show as runner-up.

Source: Getty Images Justin and Kelly on the 'Today' show in September 2002