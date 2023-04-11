Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Sailing Yacht Source: Instagram Get to Know Kelsie Goglia From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 Let's get to know Kelsie Goglia of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 as a new crew sets sail. Who is the deckhand and how'd she end up on TV? By Melissa Willets Apr. 11 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Setting sail in Sardinia, Italy, Bravo's newest season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht takes fans on the open seas with new faces — and more drama to be sure. One crew member from Season 3 we all enjoy catching up with is Kelsie Goglia. What's Kelsie's backstory? Read on for details about Kelsie, including how she wound up on the Parsifal III as we gear up for Season 4.

So, who is Kelsie Goglia from 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

Premiering April 10, 2023 on Bravo, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 takes us behind the scenes of the Parsifal III as a new crew gets along perfectly every second of the journey — not! A crew member from Season 3 is Kelsie Goglia, who hails from San Diego.

So how did the California native find herself making waves on TV? According to her bio on Bravo, "After going on a sailing holiday in Croatia, Kelsie was bitten by the travel bug and ditched her corporate desk job for the deck." The bio also describes Kelsie as "a true adventurer" who "loves to spend her time outdoors, especially in the water."

Although her season aired in 2022, she's still keeping up with the show. Kelsie confessed on her Instagram Story to binge watching episodes when she was home sick.

So, what has Kelsie been up to since Season 3?

Kelsie's season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiered back in February 2022. She chronicled some of her time aboard the yacht, at one point wondering from a stop in Spain, "Is it wrong to be strong?" Despite any conflicts that happened during her season, and that horrible storm that made us seasick just watching it play out, when the season was all said and done, Kelsie admitted she wasn't ready for the journey to be over.

Elsewhere on Instagram, the deckhand shared she is a dog lover, and a San Diego Padres devotee. But most of the reality star's social media chronicles her love of travel and being on a boat. As for what the future holds for Kelsie, it seems she is still enjoying working as a deckhand and seeing the world!

Season 4 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is also worth watching for sure.

As for Season 4 of the addictive Bravo show, a teaser informs fans, "It may be the same boat, but there’s a new love triangle between Colin MacRae, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher."

Meanwhile, a summary of the season adds, "Two overlapping love triangles further complicate the dynamics on-board, and a shocking hookup puts Colin, Daisy and Gary’s friendship in jeopardy. With a near collision, fire, crew rebellion, gruesome guest injury and two different potentially season-ending engine failures, this is the most captivating and unpredictable season yet of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.”