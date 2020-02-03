We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: instagram

Jemele Hill Celebrated Her Bachelorette on 'Below Deck' — Now She's a Married Woman!

By

We probably don't have to convince you to watch Below Deck, but we're going to try anyway because there is literally never a dull moment on this Bravo show. In fact, the network itself has recognized how much its audience loves Below Deck and its spinoff, Below Deck Mediterranean, that it has added a third member to the franchise: Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Bravo love aside, part of what makes Below Deck so enjoyable is not only the amusing cast of deckhands and stewardesses who run the day-to-day operations on the interior and exterior, but also the fabulously wealthy and occasionally demanding guests who charter these lavish yachts.