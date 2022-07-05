Where is Jen Howell from 'Below Deck' Season 5 now?

Since it first premiered in 2013, Below Deck has introduced viewers to dozens of superyacht employees — and some have made lasting impressions on fans.

While many of the most memorable interior and exterior crew members end up returning to the show at some point, a handful of them have only ever appeared on one season.

Jen Howell, who originally starred on Season 5 of Below Deck, made her mark on fans and her colleagues during her first and only season on the Bravo reality series.