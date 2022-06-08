'Below Deck Down Under' Newbie Nate Post Has One Major Thing in Common with Captain Jason Chambers

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Below Deck Down Under Season 1.

After lots of fan speculation about which M/Y Thalassa crew member would get fired on the debut season of Below Deck Down Under, many viewers were surprised to find out that two stars were ultimately let go during the charter season.

Captain Jason Chambers fired third stew Magda Ziomek and Chef Ryan McKeown back-to-back on the show, and their replacements arrived during the June 2 episode.