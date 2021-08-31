Hannah Ferrier Is Set to Tie the Knot With Her Baby's Father

Hannah Ferrier Is Set to Tie the Knot With Her Baby's FatherBy Sara Belcher
Aug. 31 2021, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier may not be a part of the franchise anymore, but the new mom certainly had a busy couple of years in her personal life. Hannah welcomed her first baby, Ava Grace Roberts, on Oct. 26, 2020. Baby Ava arrived just one week after her parents celebrated two years together.
But who is Hannah's baby's father? Although she was originally quiet about her and Josh's relationship, she's been opening up more about her mystery man since he became a dad.
Hannah has been dating her fiancé, Josh Roberts, since October of 2018.
Hannah had previously hinted at her and Josh's relationship but confirmed it on their one-year anniversary in October 2019. In celebration of their anniversary, Hannah shared a photo of herself, captioning it, “1 year driving the same man crazy…”
But she still opted to keep photos of Josh off her social media accounts throughout 2020. When Ava arrived, she shared the news on her Instagram with photos of herself cradling the newborn, but Ava's dad was nowhere in sight.
Even when Josh popped the big question in November, Hannah confirmed the news with a selfie showing off her new ring, the photo clearly lacking a soon-to-be hubby. It seems that Josh isn't quite as into social media as his future bride. When the stay-at-home orders began in March 2020, she tweeted, “My boyfriend doesn’t have Instagram and is working from home so I’ve been reading him out memes but he takes them all so literally and he’s really taking the fun out of insta for me."
It wasn't until January of 2021 that Josh made his debut on Hannah's Instagram. But ever since then, he's been a regular feature, particularly of shots with him and Baby Ava.
How did Josh and Hannah meet?
According to an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Hannah and Josh met just after she wrapped up filming Season 4 of Below Deck Med. The day after she landed back in Sydney, she met Josh at a bar.
Josh doesn't have a job in the spotlight the way Hannah does. He's a senior asset manager in commercial real estate. He's currently with Mirvac, according to his LinkedIn.
Although Hannah is a born-and-raised Sydney girl, Josh was born in Scotland. Judging by his work history, though, he's been a world traveler most of his life. He's held positions in Vietnam and Singapore. But if Hannah's Instagram is anything to go by, he's quite happy in his new position as Ava's dad.
You can watch Below Deck Med on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.