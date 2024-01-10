'RHOM’ Star Guerdy Abraira Says Her Parents’ “Unconditional Love” Is Her Marriage Goals

During Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Guerdy Abraira shared with fans and her castmates that her “storyline” this year would be highly personal. After publicly announcing she had been diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer, Guerdy took us along as she navigated the diagnosis, telling her friends and family and undergoing a surgery that ultimately helped her become cancer-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Guerdy took Bravo’s cameras along as she and her husband, Russell Abraira, prepared for her partial mastectomy, also known as a lumpectomy, to remove the cancer from her left breast.While the procedure was successful, Guerdy shared on RHOM that she was understandably scared to have the surgery. Fortunately, she had one of the Housewives’ best husbands, Russell, by her side.

Guerdy also received support from her parents, who she called before the procedure. In a confessional, Guerdy admitted being worried about her parents’ feelings about her procedure and mentioned that her parents faced tragedy long before Guerdy’s diagnosis. Here’s what to know about Guerdy’s parents!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

Who are Guerdy Abraira’s parents?

Long before she became a Bravolebrity, Guerdy led a globetrotting life at a very young age. The Haitian-born designer lived in her native land until she was 1. Then, her parents moved to Paris, hoping to give Guerdy and her brother, Emmanuel, “better opportunities.”

Article continues below advertisement

After spending several years in Paris, Guerdy’s family settled in Miami, Fla., where she’s been ever since and the home of her luxury party business, Guerdy Design. However, Guerdy has shared that her Haitian parents never let her forget her Caribbean roots, as she has traveled to Haiti for mission trips.

Article continues below advertisement

Guerdy’s parents also taught her valuable lessons regarding marital success. In May 2023, Guerdy took to Instagram to celebrate her parents’ 53rd wedding anniversary. She shared in her caption that her parents’ “unconditional love” showed her the type of marriage she wanted with Russell, who she’d been with since high school. Guerdy also asked fans which of her parents she looks like the most, and we’re going with a mix of mom and dad!

“Happy 53rd Wedding Anniversary to my Parents, who have been such a great example of showing us what resilient and unconditional love truly is!” Guerdy wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Guerdy and her parents once faced an unthinkable tragedy regarding her brother, Emmanuel.

In addition to Guerdy’s parents’ love for one another, the RHOM star shared how much they love her in Season 6 of RHOM. During Guerdy’s lumpectomy, the mother of two called her parents and put them on speakerphone, where viewers could hear them express their concerns. Both Guerdy’s mom and dad cried as they prayed over her before her surgery happened. After hearing her mother break down, Guerdy gave the phone to Russell and started breaking down herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Guerdy said later in a confessional that she couldn’t fathom her mom’s pain while seeing her daughter prepare for a life-changing procedure. As a mother herself, Guerdy said she couldn’t imagine losing her children, which is something her mother has unfortunately dealt with. “My mother already lost my brother and two of his children at the same time in Haiti,” she recalled on RHOM. “So, I’m sad that it’s come to this.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Guerdy’s brother, Emmanuel, died in 2010 following an earthquake that claimed the lives of thousands of Haitian people. Emmanuel’s daughters, 7-year-old Kofie-Jade and 5-year-old Zenzie, were also casualties of the earthquake.

In Season 5 of RHOM, Guerdy announced her desire to organize a charity to honor her brother and nieces’ legacy. She also shared that Emmanuel’s widow, Emily, launched her charity,“Kenbe La Foundation. Guerdy shared that Kenbe La, which means “never give up,” in Haitian, is to support Emmanuel and his family. In September 2020, Guerdy highlighted the initiative on her personal blog, Keeping It Personally Guerdy.