Guerdy Abraira Breaks Down Her Beef With 'RHOM' Co-Star Alexia Echevarria (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexia’s husband Todd Nepola popped the question after two years of dating. The couple initially hoped to tie the knot in 2020, but much like the rest of the world, their plans were put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

Given that Guerdy is a party planner by trade, it’s no surprise she was Alexia’s first choice as a wedding planner the second time around. But it wasn’t long before Guerdy and Alexia began to bump heads.