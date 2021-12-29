Before 'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Wed Todd Nepola, She Was Married Two Other Times

After an eight-year hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami has officially returned to the small screen for a fourth season on Peacock. Viewers are meeting some new faces with the Season 4 cast additions, and they're getting reacquainted with a few of the original stars.

Since the show's run on Bravo came to an end in 2013, Alexia Echevarria has been through a lot of life changes. Her son, Frankie Rosello, has made significant progress since his traumatic brain injury following Season 1, and she split from her husband, Herman Echevarria (who appeared on the show) in 2015.