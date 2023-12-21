Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Ana Quincoces Is Back on 'RHOM' to Show Why She Never Should've Been a One-Time 'Wife After just one season on 'RHOM,' Ana Quincoces is back for more drama in Season 6. Here's what she's up to now! By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 21 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Initially, Bravoholics were certain Ana Quincoces, who starred on RHOM in Season 2, was one of the 'wives who were never to be seen or heard from again. Thankfully for fans of the OG, she's not ready to remove her foot from her frenemies' necks. Ana returned to RHOM in Season 6 after over a decade away from her former castmates. The cameo has fans wondering what she's been up to since leaving reality TV behind. Fortunately, we've got the scoop below!

Where is Ana Quincoces from 'The Real Housewives of Miami' now?

Sometimes, one reality TV season is all you need, especially in the Housewives world. Just ask Kim Fields, Amber Marchese of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and even Larsa, who originally left RHOM after just one season before her Season 4 return.

Like Larsa, Ana was a RHOM one-hit wonder. She appeared on the series in Season 2 and opened up about her life as a chef and a lawyer, as well as being a mother of two to her daughters — Katie and Beba — with ex-husband Robert Rodriguez. However, during her season, Ana revealed she and Robert were divorcing. After a season of sharing her heartbreak on camera, plus falling out with her former pals Alexia and Marysol, Ana decided to leave RHOM after her first season.

Ana confirmed her exit on her blog. In her post, she seemingly wanted to stay on the franchise longer; she noticed her time would be ending on the show after her "airtime was significantly reduced" before her exit and "felt like I had dodged a bullet" by leaving the show when she did (via Reality Tea).

Since leaving RHOM, Ana's life became complicated off the air. After her divorce, she was arrested in 2015 for driving with a suspended license. According to The Daily Mail, she served no jail time for the crime. Ana's love life, however, got a boost after she left RHOM. In 2013, she became engaged to Marco Jimenez. The couple married shortly after. As of this writing, Ana still lives in Florida, where she manages her sauce line, Skinny Latina. She also co-hosts a podcast with her daughter, Beba, called Mami Issues.

Ana Quincoces has thrown shade at her 'RHOM' castmates before her Season 6 cameo.

While Ana's time on RHOM wasn't long, she certainly made an impact before her exit. So much so that she returned to the show in Season 6 for another chance to throw shade at some of her former castmates, namely Marysol.

In December 2023, the midseason trailer for Season 6 of RHOM dropped. And honey, Ana proved she needed more time on the already spicy show. During a clip from the trailer, Ana joins the cast — Alexia, Marysol, Lisa, Adriana, Larsa, Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth, Julia Lemigova, and Dr. Nicole Martin — for dinner and has a showdown with Marysol.

While Ana and Marysol were once friends, their good times ended after Ana's departure from RHOM. In the clip, Marysol says to Ana that she was hurt when Ana said she "wished I was dead." Ana responded by saying her daughter calls her a "rotten corpse," as the camera panned to a stunned Nicole.

Although Ana didn't name which daughter made the "rotten corpse" statement, Ana and her daughter Beba have been outspoken about Ana's former cast members, both on their podcast, Mami Issues, and on other platforms. In January 2023, Ana spoke out against the RHOM cast, on David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast, stating that some appear "thirsty." Yikes.