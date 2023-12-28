Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Alexia Nepola From 'RHOM' and Husband Todd Are Unperturbed by Rumors That They’re Broke Alexia Nepola and her husband Todd were subject to financial rumors on ‘RHOM’ Season 6. Here’s a look at the couple’s marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Dec. 28 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Alexia Nepola, star of The Real Housewives of Miami, married her third husband, Todd Nepola, in 2021.

Alexia and Todd’s marriage was subject to financial rumors in RHOM Season 6 by Adriana de Moura.

Alexia has denied having financial troubles, despite moving out of her luxurious Miami apartment on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexia has shared on RHOM and social media how happy she is in her marriage with Todd. Unfortunately, in Season 6 of the series, the couple was subject to financial troubles and possibly splitting up over their rumored issues. But before we dive into those pesky allegations, let’s see how Alexia and Todd’s love story began.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

‘RHOM’ star Alexia Nepola and her husband, Todd Nepola, married in 2021.

While Alexia admittedly didn’t meet her forever partner in her first two husbands, Peter Rosello and Herman Echevarria, she never gave up on finding love. In 2018, she went public with the new man in her life, Todd, in an extravagant way.

Article continues below advertisement

On May 3, 2018, Alexia posted several photos of her and Todd on vacation in Dubai for the “#bestbirthdayever.” In 2019, Alexia expressed wanting to spend “forever” with Todd and praised him for being by her side from the moment they got together.

Article continues below advertisement

“I WANT THIS FOREVER❤️❤️❤️,” Alexia said underneath an Instagram carousel of her and Todd. “My friend, my partner, my heart, my rock, the love of my life !!! Thank you for loving me and for making it so easy to keep falling more and more in love with you. #myhappyplace #completewithyou.”

Alexia and Todd married in 2021 in an intimate oceanside ceremony in St. Barth. The wedding came after Alexia postponed their nuptials after her mother, Nancy, died of coronavirus (COVID-19), the day of Todd and Alexia’s initial wedding date.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexia and Todd have addressed rumors regarding their finances.

While Alexia believes she and Todd will remain together forever, one of her RHOM castmates, Adriana de Moura, has suggested something awry in their marriage. During Season 6 of RHOM, Adriana claimed Todd and Alexia were having financial issues that were causing them to consider splitting up.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors came after Todd skipped Alexia’s party after he apologized to Nicole Martin’s fiance, Anthony Lopez, on Instagram and was embarrassed by how quickly the video blew up. After Alexia claimed she and Todd were fine, Adriana still insisted they were broke, and a scene from RHOM of Alexia telling her sons they had to move out of their apartment didn’t help.

Despite Adriana’s claims that Alexia and her family had to move out of their longtime 10,000-square-foot apartment, Alexia has said the rumors about her and Todd’s money troubles aren’t true.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Alexia shared with People that Adriana spread the rumors as payback for Alexia telling Adriana her new beau was married, though he turned out to be separated. Alexia claimed Adriana was trying to “teach her a lesson,” but it fell flat.

Article continues below advertisement

She also said her family moved out of their apartment because her landlord sold her unit, forcing her to find another place. Nonetheless, Alexia said she and Todd, who have a reported net worth of $10 million, aren’t stressing over money and are paying more to live in their smaller apartment, further supporting the idea that the rumors aren’t facts.

“I'm just laughing it off because it has no truth to it,” Alexia told People of the speculation. “I mean, if it did, then maybe I would be upset about it. But Todd and I are just laughing all the way to the bank because, truthfully, and luckily, it's not the case.”