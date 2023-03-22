'RHUGT' Season 3 Drama Explained: Inside Alexia, Marysol, and Leah's Feud (EXCLUSIVE)

Get ready for some drama on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 — but at least fans can rest easy knowing that Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, the dynamic duo from The Real Housewives of Miami, won't be at each other's throats in the upcoming season set in Thailand.

In a recent interview with Distractify, the BFFs revealed that they ended up on the hit list of The Real Housewives of New York cast member, Leah McSweeney. Keep reading to find out more about the conflict between Alexia, Marysol, and Leah on Season 3 of RHUGT.

Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, and Leah McSweeney’s feud happened on ‘RHUGT.’

Although Housewives fans have seen the trio argue with their respective castmates, their two-week trip to Thailand was the first time they were all together in one place for an extended period of time. Unsurprisingly, the new personalities clashed almost immediately after the group arrived.

In the Season 3 premiere, Alexia and Marysol's beef with Leah takes center stage. And while Marysol couldn’t spill too much of the tea on the drama that unfolded between the trio, she spoke exclusively with Distractify about why they didn’t mesh with the Married to the Mob CEO.

“Leah likes to say and act and have those moments where she just does something explosive, and then she takes a break, and then she comes back and does something explosive [again],” Marysol explained. “You’ll see, she just gets quiet, and then all of a sudden, she’ll have a day where she has like a freakout.”

“And I think that she knows that people aren't gonna react great to it,” the RHOM friend added. “And she's okay with it and lets it slide off her back.” Marysol and Alexia added they believe Leah’s behavior on the trip was a part of the RHONY star’s “master plan” to cause trouble in Season 3.

Alexia and Marysol discussed their issues with Leah McSweeney months before ‘RHUGT’ Season 3.

Shortly after Peacock announced that Leah, Marysol, and Alexia were joining cast members Porsha Williams, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Whitney Rose, and Heather Gay in Thailand for RHUGT Season 3, fans were eager to see what would come of the casting choices. Before the show’s March 2023 premiere, Alexia and Marysol hinted at their feud with Leah being a significant part of the show.

In December 2022, Marysol spoke to Hollywood Life’s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! Podcast about her time in Phuket, Thailand, with her fellow Bravo stars. Marysol said in her interview that she and Leah got along the least out of all her castmates. “She’s kind of very monotone,” Marysol said of her co-star, adding, “There [are] no ups; there’s no fun.”

Marysol also noted that Leah seemed offended by the PR professionals indulging in a few cocktails on the trip. She said that Leah, who has been sober from alcohol since 2020, got “pissed” because Marysol is a “fun drunk” and Leah “can’t drink.” “So she unloads her grump on me,” Marysol said. “She was kind of like not well some of the time and didn’t really participate. I would say she was not the funnest person to vacation with.”

Alexia also said on Pay Attention Puh-Lease! that she felt Leah “didn’t wanna be” in Thailand with the girls and was confused about why the mother-of-one was there. Alexia and Marysol also shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that they would never vacation with Leah again.

Despite the drama, Alexia confirmed that she, Marysol, Leah, and the rest of the cast are now bonded for life after embarking on their trip across the world. “I think that we can put whatever differences it was that we had — if we had any — on the trip, and we can always be friends and have a special love for the person. At least, that’s how I feel,” Alexia declared. “Even with Leah,” she added, stating to her co-star, “Leah, when I go to New York, I'm gonna call you.”