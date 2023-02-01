'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Is a Single Mom Whose Net Worth Is Pretty Impressive

Heather Gay of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fame has a very intriguing back story. The Utah native married into a very wealthy family with ties to a world-renowned businessman, pilot, and film producer. Heather went on to get divorced, open her own business, and write a book detailing her decision to distance herself from the Mormon church.

So what has all of this amounted to when it comes to the sometimes-brash reality star’s net worth? Here’s what we know about the small fortune Heather has amassed so far.

Heather Gay’s net worth came at a price.

As the mom of three previously explained on RHOSLC, "I married into a family of extreme wealth. Howard Hughes comes in, hires my grandfather-in-law as his driver and henchman. Howard Hughes loved the Mormons and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions, so I basically married into Mormon royalty."

However, Heather’s fairytale ended, and she is now divorced. “I didn’t know how to function,” she told Page Six in 2020 about the seemingly-messy split, adding, “I had three little kids and I didn’t know how to do it and nobody gave me any guidance.” Although Heather has talked openly about continuing to get financial support from her ex, the Bravolebrity is also doing a lot on her own now too. She has amassed a decent net worth of $1.7 million, according to multiple reports.

Heather is a business owner and author.

Heather admits that her former spouse is helping her raise their three teenage daughters, Ashley, Georgia, and Annabelle. “Our co-parenting is: I do the work and he pays the bills," the star confided in Bustle in 2020.

Still, Heather makes plenty of bank on her own, having launched a successful med spa called Beauty Lab + Laser. To give you an idea of how much a typical treatment might cost, the spa’s patented Mini Lip Plump service will run you a cool $350. Meanwhile, a butt lift will set you back $6,000 at the Utah-based establishment that Heather founded with her best friend.