Why People Are Calling ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Leah Anti-#MeToo

If you’re a fan of the Real Housewives of New York , you know darn well that newcomer Leah McSweeney is not afraid to speak her mind. The Bravo reality show is well into Season 12, yet we’ve never seen a cast member quite like Leah.

A proud New York lifer and single mom to 12-year-old Keir, Leah is about as combative and controversial as they come.