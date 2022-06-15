Alexia Echevarria Rose to Fame With 'RHOM' — What's Her Net Worth?

"The Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital saved my son's life and I will always be grateful to the doctors, nurses, and therapists that helped us through this journey," Alexia wrote in an op-ed Bravo published in September 2013. "Frankie and I were in the Intensive Pediatric Intensive Unit for 3 months. They saved his life and managed him medically until we were ready to leave for Atlanta, Georgia to The Shepherd Center for inpatient rehabilitation for another 3 months."