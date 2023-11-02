Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami The ‘RHOM’ Season 6 Cast’s Current and Future Spouses Have Incredible Net Worths 'The Real Housewives of Miami’ cast loves to live the high life. Thankfully, many of them have spouses who can afford to foot the bill. By Elizabeth Randolph Nov. 1 2023, Published 10:15 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

The Gist: 'The Real Housewives of Miami' Season 6 premiered on Nov. 1, 2023

Most of the cast on the show has successful spouses and fiances with impressive net worths.

The cast's spouses also have lucrative jobs

While Miami lovers were excited to see our girls back on the screen, many are equally pumped to see their significant others. This season, almost all of the ‘wives are married or at least thinking about taking the leap. Although each cast member can afford their own martinis, their boos aren’t doing too bad in the financial department. Here’s a rundown on the RHOM cast’s spouses’ net worth and how they can afford to keep their ladies happy!

Russell Abraira — $4 million

Most RHOM fans know that Guerdy met the love of her life, Russell Abraira, in high school. However, the lovebirds have certainly come a long way since exchanging glances in the hallway. Guerdy’s hubby is a renowned fire captain in Miami, with a reported net worth of $4 million. In 2014, Miami Herald listed Russell as one of the top earners of that year, and his income has seemingly increased since then.

Martina Navratilova — $25 million

Julia and her wife, Martina Navratilova, made history in Season 4 when they joined RHOM as Bravo’s first LGBTQIA couple. In Season 10, Martina will share her journey of battling two cancers — Stage 0 breast cancer and Stage 1 throat cancer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Martina is a renowned tennis player and coach with “18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 major women's doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles” under her belt. Her net worth is currently $25 million, and she has reportedly earned ​​$20 million through various tournament prizes.

Anthony Lopez — $3 million

Dr. Nicole’s fiance, Anthony Lopez, is certainly one of the more controversial husbands in the friend group. However, arguing likely comes naturally to him since he’s an attorney, after all. Anthony is the CEO of Your Insurance Company in Miami. According to its website, the company strives to “provide powerful representation from start to finish” by using “our expertise and determination to fight on your behalf to prove what you are entitled to.” Per several reports, Anthony has a net worth of $3 million.

Steven McNamara — $6 million

Although Marysol retired from her PR and events agency, the Patton firm, her husband, Steven McNamara, is still down to bring home the bacon. Steven, who married Marysol in April 2021, reportedly has a net worth of $6 million and is a contractor and the president of Anzac Contractors, Inc. Steven’s LinkedIn shows he launched the civil and highway/heavy construction company in 1983.

Marcus Jordan — $1.5 million

Larsa’s main squeeze, Marcus Jordan, made his RHOM debut in Season 10. However, his ears likely rang when his and Larsa’s relationship was a hot topic at the Season 9 reunion. Since then, the couple shared in November 2023 that they’ve already begun talking about planning a wedding.

Although the bride’s family typically pays for heterosexual weddings, Marcus’s family can likely afford the massive event. He’s the second oldest child of basketball legend Michael Jordan, and he even tried following in his famous dad’s footsteps, playing college basketball for the UCF Knights from 2009-2012.

These days, Marcus, who has a net worth of $1.5 million, is an entrepreneur and the founder of the Trophy Room, a sneaker boutique celebrating his dad Michael’s basketball career, per HotNewHipHop. Marcus and Larsa also host a podcast called Separation Anxiety.

Todd Thomas Nepola — $10 million

Alexia’s husband, Todd Thomas Nepola, is typically the calm one in his and Alexia’s relationship. That’s probably because he has a lucrative job as the President and Founder of his real estate investment company, Current Capital Group. According to multiple reports, Todd’s net worth is $10 million.

Jody Glidden —$10 million

Amid a messy divorce from her husband of 13 years, Lenny Hochstein, Lisa proved there’s always time to love again. In February 2023, Lisa confirmed she was dating Jody Glidden, the founder and chief executive director of IntroHive. According to Market Realist, Jody’s company specializes AI-powered SaaS technology to “help companies get their CRM data in order. The company is reportedly doing great, as Jody reportedly has a net worth of $10 million.

